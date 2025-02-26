Revealed: The three cheapest cities in Spain to live in – including Andalucia gem

JAEN and Huelva- both in Andalucia- along with Caceres in Extremadura have been rated as the cheapest Spanish provincial capitals to live in according to a study by Bankinter.

The rankings were reached on the basis of a 90 m2 flat inhabited by a one child couple and annual basic expenses of around €15,000.

In reaching their conclusions, Bankinter analysed not just the price of housing(be it bought or rented) but costs like supplies, taxes, transport and food.

READ MORE:

HUELVA VIEW

Common expenses factored in include internet and phone costs, community fees, water, municipal taxes and transport, among others.

The study says that living in the three cities means people can enjoy a relatively comfortable life without the pressure of high costs in other large centres across Spain.

Calculating rent for an 80 m2 flat varies according to the price per square metre in each city, according to figures from property portal Idealista released in January.

In the case of Jaen, where the price is €7.60 per m2, the monthly rent should work out at €608.

In Caceres, with a price of cost of €7.40 per m2, the rent would be around €592.

Finally in Huelva, where the square metre charge is higher at €9.09, the rent would reach around €720.

Jaen has cheap leisure charges with an average cost of €552 per year for activities such as going out for a drink or going to the cinema.

Caceres has some of the best value city supermarkets in Spain with an annual expenditure of €3,120.