Revealed: Malaga’s cheapest seaside town for buying a home

THE Costa del Sol is a highly attractive location to live, hence why around 60,000 Brits reside on the sunny coastline.

But as a result of its popularity, the area’s housing prices are often too high for people looking to buy a house.

Marbella and Benahavis are particularly expensive coastal locations for purchasing a home.

Marbella is the place with the highest price in the entire province, averaging €5,092 per square metre.

In the Golden Mile, situated within the town, luxury properties have an average price of €7,400,000 and a price per square metre of €12,855.63.

However, the latest price report, published in January by Idealista, has uncovered a much more affordable coastal location.

Manilva, in the south-west of Malaga, has the lowest housing prices of all the municipalities with a beach in the province.

According to Idealista’s information, at the start of 2025, the price per square metre was €2,488.

This means that a 70 square metre property in the town costs just over €174,000.

Manilva’s average sale price is therefore less than half of Marbella’s, which comes in at €356,000 for the same property.

On Idealista’s website, there is even a flat selling for under €90,000.

While this property is only 24 square metres, with two bedrooms, it has a balcony with panoramic views of the Mediterranean and is a short walk from the beach.

Manilva also offers luxury housing, with the most expensive property priced at €3,800,000.

Meanwhile, in the more expensive areas such as Benahavis, the top-end mansions cost around €30,000,000.

Unlike some overdeveloped areas of the Costa del Sol, Manilva has retained its traditional pueblo charm.

It has a rich heritage, demonstrated by its Roman archaeological sites, such as Los Castillejos de Alcorrin – an ancient fortified settlement that dates back to the Bronze Age – and well-preserved natural sulphur baths.

Manilva Castle (Castillo de la Duquesa), built in 1767 to defend against pirates, is also highly impressive.

Manilva’s affordability is further complemented by its proximity to the urbanisations of Sabinillas, Puerto Duquesa and Estepona.

While it is 97 kilometres away from Malaga city, Manilva is just 35 kilometres from Gibraltar and its airport.

For those who can’t afford the luxury lifestyle of many Costa del Sol locations, this smaller but cheaper municipality might just be the perfect fit.