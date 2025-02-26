World famous photographer shows off striking new portraits of the King and Queen of Spain

RENOWNED photographer Annie Leibovitz visited the Royal Palace in Madrid on Wednesday to meet the King and Queen of Spain at the unveiling of their portrait photos.

Leibovitz is regarded as the most significant and highest-paid photographer in the world.

Her images are on display in the Gasparini room in the Royal Palace as part of an exhibition called ‘The Tyranny of Cronos’.

PORTRAITS ADMIRED(Cordon Press image)

King Felipe and Queen Letizia had a long chat with Leibovitz, 75, after seeing the photos for the first time.

Their first reaction was to laugh and then discuss the portraits among themselves – apparently dwelling a little longer on the Queen’s image.

On February 7, the Royal couple posed for almost five hours for trying out different poses, clothes, and gestures.

The final versions saw Felipe in a high-end Army uniform and Letizia in a black and fuchsia Balenciaga dress.

LEIBOVITZ GREETED(Cordon Press image)

The King and Queen along with Leibovitz then posed next to the portraits for photographers.

“Did you like them?” they asked, with a smiling Felipe nodding in reply.

The portraits were commissioned in 2024 to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Felipe VI’s reign, which coincided with the couple’s 20th wedding anniversary.

The Bank of Spain which is sponsoring the exhibition has extended it until May 31 due to the large number of visitors.