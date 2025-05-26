Spanish astronomers discover water ice in distant star system, offering clues to origins of life on Earth

SPANISH astronomers have uncovered the presence of water ice in a distant young star system, providing insights into how life-enabling water may have arrived on Earth.

The finding, published in Nature, sheds light on a process thought to have occurred in our own solar system around four billion years ago.

Back then, the orbits of the gas giants – Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune – shifted dramatically, sending a barrage of icy comets and asteroids hurtling towards Earth and other rocky planets. It is thought that these impacts delivered the vast amounts of water necessary for life to emerge.

Now, scientists have found similar conditions forming around another star, offering evidence that this process is not unique to our solar system.

Leading the research is Noemi Pinilla-Alonso, an astrophysicist from Asturias, now based at the University of Oviedo under Spain’s ‘Atrae’ programme, which brings back top researchers from abroad.

She and her team confirmed the presence of water ice in a vast ring of dust and rocks encircling the star HD 181327, which is 155 light-years away, bys using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope

“In this star, we are seeing our own past,” said Pinilla-Alonso. “We are probably witnessing something very similar to the events that led to the formation of our own solar system.”

The star is relatively young at 23 million years old – compared to our Sun’s 4.6 billion – and is surrounded by a circumstellar disc roughly three times the size of our Kuiper Belt, stretching some 12 billion miles.

This is the first time crystalline water ice has been confirmed to be in such an environment.

Water ice had previously only been confirmed on some moons of the gas giants and in the Kuiper Belt beyond Neptune.

While astronomers had suspected ice in systems like HD 181327, they lacked the tools to detect it – until the James Webb telescope, with its infrared capabilities, made it possible.

Crystalline ice, the same form that appears in Earth’s glaciers and in parts of the Kuiper Belt, forms under relatively stable conditions and differs from the more common amorphous ice, which forms quickly and without structure in the cold vacuum of space.

“Amorphous ice is the norm in the universe because it forms so quickly,” explained Pinilla-Alonso.

“But what we’ve found is crystalline water ice, which means the conditions in this young system are allowing it to organise into a hexagonal structure – just like what we see on Earth and in our outer solar system. That’s a revelation.”

The presence of ice – and also of carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide and essential minerals – suggests that the building blocks for planets and potentially even life are being assembled in real time.

The collisions of icy bodies within the disc are thought to be generating ever-larger objects – precursors to full-fledged planets.

These impacts also distribute ice and organic material throughout the system, much aas is thought to have happened in our own early solar system.

Dr Guillem Anglada, a researcher at the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalucia (IAA-CSIC) who was not involved in the study, praised its importance.

“It’s a very significant discovery, though not entirely unexpected,” he said. “It clearly shows there’s a reservoir of water ice in the outer regions of the system, and thanks to constant collisions, that material is being spread out.”

Such ice-rich bodies, if nudged inwards by the gravitational pull of giant planets, could one day collide with rocky planets forming closer to the star – just as scientists believe happened to Earth, delivering the water that fills our oceans.

While early modelling suggests planets may already exist in the HD 181327 system, researchers estimate that even if they haven’t yet formed, they could emerge within the next 100 million years.

Back in our own celestial neighbourhood, astronomers continue investigating the possibility of a ninth planet on the outer fringes of the solar system – one that may be disturbing the orbits of distant icy bodies in the Kuiper Belt.

Meanwhile, the James Webb Space Telescope continues to offer revolutionary glimpses into the universe’s past, with Spanish scientists at the forefront of its discoveries.

