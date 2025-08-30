30 Aug, 2025
30 Aug, 2025 @ 08:00
Say goodbye to Sunday shopping: Here are Mercadona (and other supermarkets’) new opening hours for September on the Costa del Sol

Vila Nova de Gaia, 07/07/2019 - This morning, the opening of the Mercadona de Canidelo store opened. (FÃ¡bio Poço / Global Images/Sipa USA) *** Local Caption *** 26788650

SPAIN’S leading supermarket chain Mercadona will return to its standard opening hours from Monday, September 1, as the summer tourist season winds down across the country.

The retail giant has been operating extended hours since June, staying open until 10pm Monday to Saturday instead of the usual 9:30pm closing time. 

Some stores in major shopping centres, including Malaga’s Plaza Mayor, also opened on Sunday mornings until 3pm during the peak summer months.

From September 1, Mercadona will revert to its normal schedule of 9am to 9.30pm Monday to Saturday, with all stores closed on Sundays and public holidays. 

The change affects outlets across Malaga province, where a dozen municipalities hold official Tourist High Influx Zone (ZGTA) status.

This special designation, granted by the Junta, allows retailers in these areas to extend their trading hours during summer months, Easter week, and Christmas holidays to cater for the influx of holidaymakers.

Other major supermarket chains are also rolling back their summer schedules. 

Dia stores, which opened 9am to 3pm on Sundays throughout the summer, will close on Sundays from September. 

Similarly, some Aldi branches that operated Sunday hours will return to six-day trading.

Carrefour has maintained its regular hours year-round, though some outlets in ZGTA areas remain open on authorised Sundays. Budget chain Maskon also trades on approved Sundays and holidays in tourist zones.

The 12 municipalities with ZGTA status in Malaga province are Algarrobo, Benalmadena, Estepona, Fuengirola, Malaga city, Manilva, Marbella, Mijas, Nerja, Rincon de la Victoria, Torremolinos and Velez-Malaga.

Retailers in these areas can extend their hours during Easter week from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday, and throughout the summer period from June 1 to September 30. 

The designation recognises areas with exceptional tourist influx, UNESCO World Heritage sites, or locations near major ports and transport hubs.

Customers can check specific store hours and locations through Mercadona’s online store locator as the new timetables take effect.

Click here to read more Costa Del Sol News from The Olive Press.

