30 Aug, 2025
30 Aug, 2025
West Nile Fever hits Spain’s Balearics: First case confirmed in horse on Menorca 

Spain's West Nile virus death toll rises to six: Woman dies after being bitten by an infected mosquito in Sevilla province

A HORSE in Mao, Menorca, has tested positive for West Nile fever, marking the first-ever case detected in the Balearic Islands.

The equine, showing neurological symptoms, was confirmed infected by Madrid’s Central Veterinary Laboratory in Algete.

Authorities are treating this as a major red flag, especially given Spain’s recent human outbreaks.

In 2020, a severe outbreak saw 77 people infected – mostly in Andalucia and Extremadura. 2024 brought one of the worst years yet: 138 confirmed human cases and 15 deaths across Spain.

Although no additional equine or human cases on the mainland are confirmed this season, experts say horses and birds remain vital early-warning ‘sentinels’canaries’, helping snuff out outbreaks before they spill into the human population.

Spain’s National West Nile Surveillance Programme, which monitors horses, wild birds, and mosquitoes, plays a key role in detection.

Public health officials urge caution – not panic – encouraging tourists and locals to use insect repellent, wear protective clothing, and take other mosquito-bite preventative steps, particularly in late summer.

The West Nile virus is mostly transmitted via mosquito bites. The blood-sucking insects become infectious when they feed on birds carrying the disease.

According to the World Health Organisation, the virus circulates in the mosquitos for a few days before eventually reaching their salivary glands. 

When they bite, the virus is then injected into their victims, be them humans or animals. 

WNV can also be transmitted through contact with other infected animals, their blood or tissue, warns the WHO. 

But not everyone who is infected with WNV will show symptoms. 

The WHO explains: “Infection with WNV is either asymptomatic (no symptoms) in around 80% of infected people, or can lead to West Nile fever or severe West Nile disease.

“About 20% of people who become infected with WNV will develop West Nile fever.

“Symptoms include fever, headache, tiredness, and body aches, nausea, vomiting, occasionally with a skin rash (on the trunk of the body) and swollen lymph glands.”

It adds: “The symptoms of severe disease (also called neuroinvasive disease, such as West Nile encephalitis or meningitis or West Nile poliomyelitis) include headache, high fever, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, and paralysis. 

“It is estimated that approximately 1 in 150 persons infected with the West Nile virus will develop a more severe form of disease.”

While the serious version of the disease can strike anyone, the most at risk people are over the age of 50 and those with compromised immune systems. 

There is currently no treatment nor vaccine for WNV. 

Patients who require hospitalisation are monitored and given intravenous fluids, respiratory support and ‘prevention of secondary infections’.

