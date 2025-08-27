27 Aug, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
27 Aug, 2025 @ 06:55
1 min read

Warning as Spanish Jaffa Cake imitator recalled from the shelves in Spain after it’s discovered they contain ‘bits of metal’

by

THE Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN) was alerted by health authorities in Madrid regarding the possible presence of metal particles in Pims Orange biscuits of the Fontaneda brand.

The company reported the product fault following a control test, and relayed the incident to the authorities which, in compliance with legislation, prohibits unsafe food from being available for consumption.

The fault pointed to the ‘possible presence of metal particles in batch OHT1153212 of PIMS ORANGE biscuits of the FONTANEDA brand with a best-before date of 30/04/2026’ according to an official press release from the Spanish Ministry of Health.

READ MORE: European watchdog warns miracle weight-loss drug Ozempic might make you go blind

According to the report, initial distribution has affected the communities of Andalucia, the Balearic Islands, Castilla de la Mancha, Catalonia, Cantabria, the Valencian Community and the Basque Country.

Fontaneda is one of the brands that falls under the wing of biscuit company Mondelez International, which is also responsible for other well-known biscuit brands such as Chips Ahoy! and Oreo.

Authorities have recommended people who have bought from this specific batch to refrain from consuming the biscuits.

READ MORE: Spanish nutritionist answers the question: Should you change your diet to cope with Spain’s August heatwaves?

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Zoë Dahse

A recent graduate from UCL (University College London), and a trainee reporter at The Olive Press. Fluent in English, German and Spanish, I am an aspiring foreign correspondent in Spain. Open to covering a variety of topics, please contact me at zoe@theolivepress.es with any leads or questions.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

EXCLUSIVE: Blaze on the Costa de Sol due to Irish expat feud – Torremolinos bar owner was stabbed just days before thugs torched his bar 

Latest from National News

Go toTop