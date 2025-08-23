European watchdog warns miracle weight-loss drug Ozempic might make you go blind

WEIGHT-LOSS seekers have been warned that one possible side effect of drugs such as Ozempic could be a sudden loss of vision.

The European Medicines Agency has advised Danish manufacturers Novo Nordisk that this potential side effect should be highlighted on the product packaging.

Specifically, consumers are at risk of a condition where blood flow to the optic nerve is interrupted, which in medical terms is known as NAION (non-arteritic ischemic optic neuropathy).

Ozempic is a semaglutide-based medication – and while this has been credited for its miraculous outcomes, the presence of it may cause the sudden loss of eyesight.

READ MORE: Ozempic manufacturer in trouble for ‘very obviously’ advertising prescription-only drug in Spain

Semaglutide works by mimicking a natural hormone in the body called GLP-1. This hormone has several effects that have led Ozempic to be dubbed a ‘miracle drug’, including regulating blood sugar, slowing down digestion and reducing appetite.

There should however be no excessive cause for alarm, as statistically only 0.04% of patients treated with semaglutide are affected.

There are three main semaglutide-based medications currently on the market – all manufactured by Novo Nordisk.

READ MORE: Ozempic manufacturer facing backlash in Spain for ‘obesity can kill’ campaign

They include Ozempic, an injectable medication actually primarily prescribed for Type 2 diabetes, and Wegovy, another injectable with a higher dose of semaglutide – this one specifically for chronic weight management.

The third is Rybelsus, a tablet version of semaglutide, also used for Type 2 diabetes

Fernando Gerchman, a Brazilian endocrinologist and lead author of the latest study published this month by vision loss research group JAMA Opthalmology said that ‘the findings confirm a signal, but the results need to be replicated.’

In July 2024, research linked NAION with the consumption of semaglutide. Gerchman’s more recent report has further strengthened this thesis – but more research is needed.

This summer the EMA has advised that information about Ozempic drugs in product sheets and packaging leaflets of medicines be updated to ensure consumers are aware of the risks.

This is currently pending official ratification by the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP).

The controversial drug has been privy to a slew of controversies and concerns from health agencies, warning consumers of possible harmful side effects.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.