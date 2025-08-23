23 Aug, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
23 Aug, 2025 @ 09:00
··
1 min read

Set for an inheritance windfall in Spain? This one tip can stop you from also getting the debts – including mortgages, credit card bills and even unpaid gas bills

by
Man loses dead wife's inheritance in Spain because he started a new relationship
A gavel

HEIRS in Spain who don’t formally reject an inheritance could find themselves personally liable for the deceased’s debts – including outstanding mortgages, credit card bills and even unpaid utility bills.

The Bank of Spain has warned that many people wrongly believe debts die with the deceased, when in reality Spanish law passes all financial obligations directly to inheritors alongside any assets.

Under the country’s inheritance laws, heirs automatically receive both the good and the bad – unless they take specific legal action to protect themselves.

READ MORE: Electric scooter owners will need insurance to ride on public roads in Spain

Those who accept an inheritance where debts exceed assets will be forced to pay the shortfall from their own personal wealth, potentially putting their homes and savings at risk.

The warning comes as legal experts report growing confusion among expat families about their rights and obligations when inheriting Spanish property and assets.

“If you don’t formally renounce or accept with conditions, the law assumes you’ve accepted everything,” explained lawyers from Altima Abogados. “This can be financially devastating for families.”

The most common inherited debts include personal loans, outstanding mortgages, unpaid taxes to the Hacienda (Tax Agency), Social Security contributions, credit card balances and even community fees or utility bills.

READ MORE: Foreign visitors flying to Spain rose by 6% during first seven months of 2025

However, these debts don’t last forever. 

Obligations to public bodies like the Tax Agency expire after four years, while mortgage debts are written off after 20 years.

Spanish law offers three options for handling problematic inheritances. Heirs can accept everything outright, renounce completely, or choose the safer ‘beneficio de inventario‘ route.

This third option allows inheritors to settle debts using only inherited assets, meaning they keep whatever remains but aren’t personally liable if debts exceed the estate’s value.

If heirs renounce entirely and debts outweigh assets, the Spanish state assumes responsibility for outstanding obligations.

READ MORE: Spain’s Andalucia hires Japanese company responsible for UK Post Office scandal to develop AI in healthcare

But the process of uncovering hidden debts can be complex and time-consuming. 

Families must obtain death certificates, check with the Ministry of Justice for wills, contact banks to reveal loans and credit arrangements, and examine Social Security and Property Registry records.

The Bank of Spain’s advisory comes amid concerns that many British and other foreign residents in Spain are unaware of the country’s inheritance laws, which differ significantly from those in their home countries.

Legal experts advise all potential heirs to seek professional advice before making any decisions about Spanish inheritances, particularly where property or significant assets are involved.

Click here to read more Business & Finance News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Spain’s sweltering August to ease as cooler-than-average finish forecast for most regions

WATCH: Police bust gang selling weight-loss drug Ozempic and anabolic steroids in Spain
Next Story

European watchdog warns miracle weight-loss drug Ozempic might make you go blind

Latest from Business & Finance

Go toTop