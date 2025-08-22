Spain’s sweltering August to ease as cooler-than-average finish forecast for most regions

SPAIN’S blast-furnace August is poised to ease next week, with AEMET forecasting a cooler-than-average finish to the month across most of the peninsula.

From August 25 to 31, temperatures are expected to dip below the seasonal norm inland, bringing relief to many areas that have baked through repeated heat surges.

The key exceptions are the Mediterranean coastline, the Cantabrian strip and both the Balearic and Canary Islands, where values should hold closer to normal for the time of year.

READ MORE: Costa Blanca under yellow alert for thunderstorms as intense rains dampen the flames in Northern Spain

Malaga and the wider Costa del Sol should track near seasonal next week with only a small shower risk in the far south.

Alicante and the Costa Blanca look close to normal to end August, then tilt a little warmer into mid-September.

Mallorca is likely to see more showers than usual late in August. Tenerife and Gran Canaria stay closer to the seasonal script without a strong rainfall signal.

READ MORE: WATCH: Unbelievable moment man sets bar alight in southern Spain because ‘they wouldn’t serve him mayonnaise’

Rainfall is set to pick up in the north, with above-average totals flagged for much of the northern third and the Balearics.

Madrid should feel a noticeable cool-down to end the month before sliding back to typical early-September values. In Galicia and the northwest, the first days of September are the most likely to feel fresher.

Showers could reach other regions but the far south keeps a low chance of rain. AEMET notes the atmosphere is very active, so confidence is lower than usual for this first week of the outlook.

Looking to September 1–7 , AEMET expects a broadly seasonal start to the month, with a fresher feel likely in the northwest.

READ MORE: Poisonous Blue Dragon molluscs force swimming ban along Spain’s Costa Blanca

There is no clear rainfall trend, though showers could run higher than normal in parts of Galicia and lower across wide areas of the east.

For September 8–14 , the signal flips warmer than average along the eastern side of the peninsula, while rain trends remain unclear.

Valencia and Barcelona can expect fewer cool anomalies than inland Spain, with the east coast also favoured for a warmer spell in the week of September 8–14.

Click here to read more Weather News from The Olive Press.