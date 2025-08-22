Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia will next week visit areas affected by severe wildfires

KING Felipe and Queen Letizia will next week visit areas of Spain that were seriously affected by the recent spate of wildfires.

The announcement came from the Zarzuela Palace on Friday, but it did not specify their schedule.

In a statement, it said that the royal couple want to ‘know first-hand the damage suffered and the needs of the affected residents, as well as show their gratitude to all the teams that have contributed to fighting the fire and protecting the population’.

Felipe has been closely following the evolution of the serious fires that have devastated large areas this summer and has been in permanent contact with the government, according to the palace.

The statement added that he has held telephone conversations with the presidents of several affected regions including Madrid, Andalucia, Galicia, Castilla y Leon, Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura, Asturias, Catalunya, the Valencian Community and Aragon.

Last Sunday, the monarch visited the headquarters of the Military Emergency Unit(UME) at the Torrejon Air Base, to learn first-hand about troops being deployed as firefighters.

He took the opportunity to convey his encouragement to all the units that make up the UME and his pride in the work they have been doing.

The King and Queen have also asked the Hesperia Foundation, of which they are honorary presidents, to examine passing on its funds to finance some of the reconstruction or recovery projects to be launched in the affected areas.

