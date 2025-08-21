21 Aug, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
21 Aug, 2025 @ 17:00
··
1 min read

WATCH: Unbelievable moment man sets bar alight in southern Spain because ‘they wouldn’t serve him mayonnaise’ 

by

A SPANISH man has been arrested for allegedly dousing a bar in petrol and setting it ablaze after staff refused to put mayonnaise on his sandwich.

The jaw-dropping incident unfolded on Wednesday evening in the tiny town of Los Palacios y Villafranca, in the province of Sevilla.

Video released by the bar shows the wild moment he calmly walks into the restaurant, goes up to the bar and sprays a liquid over it.

A huge fireball then erupts, engulfing both him and another customer. The man then scurries outside into the daylight.

YouTube video

According to police sources, the man, a resident of Cordoba, first asked for mayonnaise with his order but was told by a waiter the bar did not have any. Undeterred, he went to the terrace and asked a waitress who gave him the same answer.

READ MORE: Brit arrested in Spain over £2m drug and gun supply plot

Enraged, he reportedly stormed out of the bar before returning minutes later clutching a bottle of petrol. He then allegedly doused the bar counter in the flammable liquid and lit it, setting the bar on fire.

Local police were quickly on the scene. A brave waitress who had followed the man was able to help officers locate and arrest him. The man, who was the only one hurt, was taken to a health centre to be treated for burns. He is now being held by the Guardia Civil awaiting a court hearing.

Click here to read more Sevilla News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Paddle power!: Charity surf race makes big splash in Spain’s Sotogrande

Latest from Lead

Go toTop