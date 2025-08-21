WATCH: Unbelievable moment man sets bar alight in southern Spain because ‘they wouldn’t serve him mayonnaise’ 

A SPANISH man has been arrested for allegedly dousing a bar in petrol and setting it ablaze after staff refused to put mayonnaise on his sandwich.

The jaw-dropping incident unfolded on Wednesday evening in the tiny town of Los Palacios y Villafranca, in the province of Sevilla.

Video released by the bar shows the wild moment he calmly walks into the restaurant, goes up to the bar and sprays a liquid over it.

A huge fireball then erupts, engulfing both him and another customer. The man then scurries outside into the daylight.

According to police sources, the man, a resident of Cordoba, first asked for mayonnaise with his order but was told by a waiter the bar did not have any. Undeterred, he went to the terrace and asked a waitress who gave him the same answer.

Enraged, he reportedly stormed out of the bar before returning minutes later clutching a bottle of petrol. He then allegedly doused the bar counter in the flammable liquid and lit it, setting the bar on fire.

Local police were quickly on the scene. A brave waitress who had followed the man was able to help officers locate and arrest him. The man, who was the only one hurt, was taken to a health centre to be treated for burns. He is now being held by the Guardia Civil awaiting a court hearing.

