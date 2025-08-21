REVEALED: The most expensive streets to buy a home in Spain

AN entire Costa del Sol urbanisation has been classified as the most expensive street for property buyers in Spain.

The annual price survey by the Idealista property portal puts the exclusive Coto Zagaleta urbanisation in Benahavis at the top with an average price of €12.3 million per home.

It’s well ahead of Avenida Supermaresme in the Barcelona area municipality of Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, with an average price of just over €9 million.

Third place goes to the Cami des Salinar, in Mallorca’s Andratx, with €8.9 million.

Mallorca also claims fourth slot with Binicaubell, in Palma at €8.8 million, followed by a return to Benhavis and the A-397 road €8.5 million.

In Marbella, there’s Calle Vivaldi with an average price of €7.68 million, followed by Calle Albinoni in the same city- just behind on €7.61 million.

Andratx features again in eighth place with Calle Congre on €7.1 million.

Lastly there are two more listings for Marbella with Calle Wagner on €7 million and the Cascada de Camojan urbanization, whose properties attract an average price of €6.8 million.

The most expensive road in the Valencian Community is in the Costa Blanca town of Moraira and Calle Puerto Andraitx with a more modest €4.9 million price tag.

The Idealista study looked at the most exclusive streets in each of the 17 Spanish regions.

In addition to the three regions with streets in the top ten positions, six other areas had addresses in which an average of more than one million euros is exceeded.

They are the Canary Islands (€6.4m), the Community of Madrid (€5.4m), the Valencian Community (€4.9m), Galicia (€1.7m), the Basque Country (€1.6m) and Cantabria (€1m).

The cheapest region is Navarre, where its most expensive street has an average price of €302,665 followed by Castilla-La Mancha (€513,500) and Asturias (€527,898).

