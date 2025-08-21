21 Aug, 2025
21 Aug, 2025 @ 16:30
1 min read

Paddle power!: Charity surf race makes big splash in Spain’s Sotogrande

by

IT was sun, smiles and serious splash as dozens took to the water for Sotogrande’s feel-good event of the summer – the Charity Paddle Surf Race.

Held at the glamorous La Reserva Club, the event wasn’t just about fun in the sun – it was all in aid of Asociacion Tiles, a local organisation helping people with disabilities take part in sport and social life.

From kids to pensioners, around 50 paddlers grabbed their boards to glide across the crystal-clear lagoon – with many wobbling, laughing, and splashing their way through a 500-metre course.

Kicking off just after 10am, the morning was full of energy – and a little chaos – especially during a hilarious six-person paddleboard race, where families and friends joined forces to row to glory (or just try not to fall in).

The awards ceremony at lunchtime handed out prizes, but it was all smiles regardless of who won – because everyone knew they were paddling for a great cause.

Marketing boss Rita Jordao from Sotogrande S.A. said the event ‘showed the true heart of Sotogrande – bringing together sport, nature, and community to do some real good’.

And Micaela Company, a teacher and rep from Asociacion Tiles, praised the day as ‘a brilliant example of what it means to build community’. She added: “Today, kids, parents and grandparents shared healthy, happy moments – and that’s something we all need more of.”

Rita Jordao
The winners

Tiles, founded in 2015, gives people with disabilities the chance to do things most take for granted – like paddle surfing, martial arts, mountain hiking and even the legendary Camino de Santiago.

Over 400 people across the region have already joined their life-changing programmes — and thanks to events like this, that number’s only going up.

The race was put together by Sotogrande S.A., in partnership with the Real Club Maritimo de Sotogrande (RCMS) and Blua Blue Watersports, who made sure everything ran smoothly – and safely – for paddlers of all abilities.

Every single euro raised went straight to Tiles, making sure even more people can get involved in their inclusive sport and adventure projects.

This wasn’t just a one-day event – it’s part of Sotogrande’s year-round mission to mix sport, sustainability and social good.

Between La Reserva’s sparkling beach club, top-tier golf and endless activities, and local partners like Tiles, RCMS and Blua Blue Watersports, Sotogrande is fast becoming a hub for healthy living and giving back.

Because in this stylish slice of southern Spain, life really is better when everyone gets to join in.

