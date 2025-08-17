Spanish nutritionist answers the question: Should you change your diet to cope with Spain’s August heatwaves?

SPAIN’S sweltering August temperatures may have you reaching for that ice-cold gazpacho, but don’t fall for the summer diet hype flooding social media.

Spanish health experts are warning residents against unnecessary dietary overhauls, insisting that proper hydration and common sense are all you need to beat the heat.

“It’s not about prohibiting or restricting, but rather about listening to your body,” says nutritionist Vanesa Cortes, dismissing the annual surge of detox diets and summer ‘cleanses’ that plague the internet each year.

Rather than revolutionary diet changes, the experts advocate for Spain’s traditional approach: fresh, local ingredients that have sustained Mediterranean communities for centuries.

Nutritionist Vanesa Cortes warns people to avoid summer diet fads

Think watermelon and melon for natural sugars and hydration, raw vegetables like cucumber and tomatoes, and don’t skip protein-rich legumes just because it’s hot – cold chickpea and lentil salads are perfect summer grub.

“We can think about how our grandmothers ate, with simple dishes prepared with natural ingredients,” suggests Cortes, echoing the timeless wisdom of Spanish cuisine.

Even exercise doesn’t need a summer sabbatical, just sensible timing. Avoid the punishing 11am to 5pm window when UV radiation peaks, and opt for dawn or dusk workouts instead.

The message from Spain’s nutrition experts is refreshingly simple: your body knows what it needs, regardless of the season.

Eat fresh foods and resist the urge to completely overhaul your eating habits just because the mercury has hit 40C.

So what is the real priority? Water, water, water.

As temperatures soar across the peninsula, your body naturally sweats more to regulate temperature, leading to greater loss of fluids and essential minerals.

Endocrinologist Belen Silveira, who specialises in eating disorders and obesity, explained to El Pais that while humans naturally adapt to heat year-round, summer’s intensity demands extra attention to hydration.

“If you don’t drink enough water on hot days, your urine becomes more concentrated, which can be a sign of dehydration,” she warns.

But forget those expensive electrolyte drinks unless you’re running marathons in Seville’s 45C heat. Cortes recommends sticking to plain water, perhaps jazzed up with fresh fruit, mint or cucumber for variety.

The over-65s need particular attention, as their sense of thirst diminishes with age.

“They can become dehydrated without realising it, so it’s key to offer them water regularly, even if they’re not thirsty,” Silveira notes.

As Silveira puts it: “Taking care of yourself is compatible with enjoying yourself. It’s not about extremes. Eating well is something you can do all year round.”

