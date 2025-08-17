17 Aug, 2025
17 Aug, 2025 @ 13:05
3 bedroom Flat for sale in La Villajoyosa / Vila Joiosa – € 299,000

Discover this spectacular residential penthouse located in Villajoyosa, where contemporary design blends with the Mediterranean setting. This villa represents a unique combination of comfort, light, and privacy, designed for those seeking the ultimate seaside lifestyle. Key Features: 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, designed with modern lines and high-end finishes. Open and bright spaces, thanks to large windows and Mediterranean light that floods every corner of the home. Fully equipped open kitchen, seamlessly integrated into the living room—the central space of the home. A… See full property details

Flat

La Villajoyosa / Vila Joiosa, Alicante

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 299,000

