REVIEW: Fabulous sushi and steaks are order of the day at Don Diego in Sotogrande port

SITTING in pole position in Sotogrande port, right beside the water, Don Diego takes some beating.

Opened by local businessman Juan Moncayo it has gone from strength to strength and is now one of the go-to joints for anyone in the know.

A true family restaurant Juan and wife Maria run two restaurants in the resort, the other being Casa Moncayo, set up by his father, Diego, in Pueblo nuevo.

They focus on great local fish and, particularly tuna, while the steaks are mostly from Galicia (rubia gallega) and are aged to perfection.

“Minhota gourmet is the best steak you can eat in Europe right now,” insists Juan, who acquires them himself from northern Portugal and Galicia.

It’s hard to disagree when it comes out rare alongside a hot stone over which you cook it to your perfect level.

I particularly liked his rib eye steak that was thinly sliced and served with great home made French fries.

You must also have a go at the new Japanese section which has amazing cuts of the best bluefin tuna from nearby Barbate.

When coupled with the amazing quality avocados from the nearby Guadiaro valley you’ve got some special tuna California rolls.

And then when you couple these super fresh avocados with cuts of ‘pez mantequilla’ (butterfish) and scallops for a tartare you’re on for a surefire winner!

I really liked the bao’s as a starter, while gambas pil pil and his mother’s own croquette recipe are also recommended.

Juan is a true globetrotter spending much of his year in South America (his wife’s from Bolivia) or northern Spain, so he’s always on the lookout for great quality new dishes.

Casa Moncayo

Also why not check out Juan’s other restaurant Casa Moncayo in nearby Pueblo nuevo which is highly rated particularly for its quality of food and service.

In particular it is known for its fusion of traditional Andalucia fare with international flavours.

