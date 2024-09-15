15 Sep, 2024
15 Sep, 2024 @ 19:30
1 min read

‘Sophisticated’ camera hidden in a water bottle was ‘used by bar owner in Spain’s Mallorca to record hundreds of women and minors using his toilet’

by

A BAR owner in Mallorca is accused of using a camera disguised as a water bottle to film hundreds of women as they used the toilet in his establishment.

Between 2016 and 2022, scores of women – and four minors – were filmed relieving themselves without their knowledge, the Policia Nacional said.

The camera was hidden inside the label of the water bottle, which was placed within view of the toilet.

Police described it as a ‘sophisticated’ device that was activated by movement and could even record sound.

The suspect, 44, who owned the bar with his brother, is said to have bought the hidden camera online.

Prosecutor’s are seeking a 60-year prison sentence and a €6,000 fine to each of the 26 victims who have been identified so far, totalling €156,000.

The trial date has yet to be announced, but is believed to be ‘soon’, reports Ultima Hora.

The bar where the recordings happened was located near the old town of Palma de Mallorca.

The area is a major tourist hotspot, meaning a number holidaymakers could have been recorded without their knowledge.

The suspect was arrested in July 2022, when police analysed the device’s memory card at the time.

That card alone had 38 different women on it, meaning there were likely hundreds more over a four-year period.

