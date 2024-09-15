Revealed: How luggage fees on Spanish airline Vueling can cost three times the price of the flight

THE cost of flying with luggage on Vueling has reached new heights.

Despite the EU handing out fines of €150 million to European airlines for ‘abusive’ luggage policies last year, it seems the chaos continues unabated.

The Olive Press looked at the cost of flying two people from Malaga to Barcelona and back during the last week of September.

Before adding any luggage, the cost of the tickets for both people was a total of €123.98.

The extra luggage fees on the Vueling booking website

However, to add a cabin bag and an ‘overhead locker bag’, it would cost both passengers €63 each – meaning the cheapest hand luggage fee is more than the flight itself.

Just to add a cabin bag would see the price of the flights grow from €123.98 to €249 – meaning the cost more than doubles.

If that wasn’t insulting enough, if you wanted to add a checked 25kg suitcase, you would have to pay an astonishing €196 extra each.

That would bring the total for both tickets from €123.98 to €515.