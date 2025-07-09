Airport charges set to rise in Spain with passengers likely to face higher fares

SPAIN’S airport operator Aena wants to raise fees charged to airlines by 6.5% next year to fund future investments.

The move is sure to incur the wrath of operators like Ryanair who have pulled out of some of the country’s regional airports due to ‘overcharging’.

The El Pais newspaper reports that Aena has asked for approval from the CNMC competition watchdog to make the charge hike.

It would raise maximum fees charged per passenger by 68 cents, which may or may not be passed on by airlines to travellers.

There has been no official comment from Aena.

The CNMC refused Aena’s request to raise its fees per passenger by 0.5% in 2025 which meant a ceiling of €10.35 per passenger.

Airports charge airlines fees for services including the use of their terminals, runways, aircraft parking, security and baggage handling.

The CNMC is expected to rule on the price rise in the next few days and any increase will not need the approval of the government.

Around 320 million passengers are expected to use Aena’s airports this year and that number is expected to rise next year- boosting Aena’s coffers still further.

Any new tariffs would come into force on March 1 next year.

Aena argues that airlines are paying lower charges than a decade ago for operating in Spain.

Prices are up to 60% below the rates found at large European airports such as Paris-Charles de Gaulle, London-Heathrow, Amsterdam or Frankfurt.

