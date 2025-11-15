Costa Blanca airport claims 10 successive months of passenger records- with a third of visitors coming from the UK

ALICANTE-ELCHE airport has almost beaten last year’s passenger total with two months to spare.

The Costa Blanca facility recorded a tenth successive record month for users, notching up just over 1.9 million travellers- a third of which came from the UK.

So far this year, 17.2 million people have used the airport, compared to the 2024 total of 18.3 million- an 8.3% increase.

With current trends, there’s an outside chance of hitting the 20 million mark by December 31, especially as new routes are being laid on.

October’s total was up by 5.9% compared to last year.

This year’s trend of rising international passengers coupled with falling domestic travellers continued.

Last month, foreign traffic increased by 7.3% over a year to 1.68 million people while internal passengers stood at 217,233- down by 4.5%.

The United Kingdom dominated October’s figures with 631,771 passengers.

That was followed by Germany, with 129,127; the Netherlands with 118,996; Belgium, with 98,841; and the rising market of Poland, with 91,695 people.

It was also the busiest October yet for flight numbers at 11.931, an increase of 6.1%.

Alicante-Elche maintained its fifth place among the busiest airports in Spain, behind Malaga with 2.5 million passengers.

