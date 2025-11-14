DONALD Trump Jr, the eldest son of the US president, shocked onlookers in Gibraltar this afternoon when made a surprise visit to the Rock.

Arriving in a four-car motorcade that saw several streets in the tiny territory closed off, Trump Jr went straight to the Midtown district.

Trump Jr, who serves as Executive Vice Chairman of the Trump Organization, spent around three and a half hours inside the Madison Building, a high-end office complex in Gibraltar’s Midtown district that houses major companies and international law firms.

Donald Trump Jr has visited the Rock, attending meetings at Hassans law firm.



The eldest son of US President Donald Trump, he is also the Executive Vice-President of the Trump Organisation.



Mr Trump did not answer GBC questions as to the reason for his visit. pic.twitter.com/epYKa9emoP — GBC News (@GBCNewsroom) November 14, 2025

GBC reported that he was in Gibraltar for a private meeting at Hassans, the territory’s largest and best-known legal firm and a key player in multimillion-euro commercial projects on the Rock and abroad.

His plane landed in Malaga late on Friday morning before he travelled down the AP-7 under tight security, entering La Línea with advance clearance from the Spain’s Policia Nacional.

VVIP in Midtown – plenty of police presence and security around the offices of Hassans Law Firm has led to speculation of a visitor of some significance. A motorcade was spotted with vehicles bearing red registration plates along Queensway, then steering into the Midtown complex. pic.twitter.com/6NeFF5cl17 — GBC News (@GBCNewsroom) November 14, 2025

Gibraltar authorities were also alerted ahead of time and closed several streets near the border and Midtown to allow the convoy to reach its destination without interruption.

Trump Jr remained inside the Madison Building from around 12.30pm until 4pm before leaving Gibraltar the same way he entered.

Authorities in both Spain and Gibraltar declined to comment on the purpose of the visit beyond confirming the security arrangements in place.

