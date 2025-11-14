RENFE has launched a flash sale on its Avlo high-speed trains, offering Malaga–Madrid tickets for just €7 — one of the cheapest prices ever seen on the route.

The ultra-low fares went live this morning and will only be available from 14 to 18 November, with travel valid on any date up to 28 February 2026.

Seats are limited in both directions and are expected to sell out quickly.

The promotion covers several major Andalucian routes, including Malaga, Seville, Córdoba and Antequera, as well as services linking Madrid with Ciudad Real, Puertollano and Villanueva de Córdoba.

Passengers snapping up the cut-price fares can still add optional extras, including seat selection, extra luggage, pet travel and insurance for changes or cancellations.

Members of Renfe’s loyalty programme — Más Renfe Plata, Oro and Platino — will also be able to use station lounges while waiting for their train.

Renfe says the sale is designed to make high-speed travel more accessible during the winter season and to boost mobility between Spain’s largest cities.

The tickets are already available on Renfe’s website and app.

