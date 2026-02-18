THE dead body of an enormous sea creature was found floating in a Valencia port.

The finding of the nine-metre whale – the second largest on the planet -continues the surge of dead cetaceans appearing on Spanish beaches.

It comes just days after four whales mysteriously washed ashore on the coasts of Almeria and Murcia.

So far, this whale is the biggest catch of them all.

Weighing in at 6.6 tonnes, the female cetacean found near the Royal Yacht Club of Valencia was identified as a fin whale – the second biggest whale species in the world.

READ MORE: WATCH: Horrified hiker gets trapped in mud up to the waist for EIGHT hours before rescue teams in Malaga finally pull him out

Massive nine-meter-long fin whale brought up onto the port of Valencia after being spotted outside of the Royal Yacht Club.

The dead marine mammal was spotted midday on Thursday along the Valencia marina.

Members of the Blue Marine Foundation notified the Valencian Community’s Stranding Network to transfer the massive beast to another location for a post-mortem review.

Various marine life professionals travelled to Valencia to investigate the incident and the potential cause of death, which is still unknown at this time.

Experts explained that these creatures are commonly found in the Mediterranean waters for feeding or while in transit.

READ MORE: Police investigate claims of school and cyber bullying in case of 14-year-old girl who ‘took her own life’ in Malaga’s Benalmadena

However, it is uncommon for them to become stranded ashore after death.

As with the previous dead whale cases, the unprecedented timing and locations of the deaths have sparked an urgent investigation into possible underwater disturbances off Spain’s Mediterranean coast, with experts warning the incident is ‘deeply concerning.’

Some investigators believe the issue to be naval sonar and seismic surveys, or underwater noise that could disorientate or cause panic to whales navigating under the sea.

READ MORE: La Viñuela: Malaga’s biggest reservoir makes remarkable recovery after nearly vanishing two years ago

The fin of a beached whale washed up on shore.

If startled, whales may surface too quickly, suffering internal injuries similar to decompression sickness, which can be fatal.

A press report from The Marine Mammal Center, the world’s largest marine mammal hospital, claimed that ship strikes are the biggest threat to fin whales specifically.

The Marine Mammal Center inspects the death of an endangered Fin Whale, believing the cause to be blunt force trauma from a ship.

‘By investigating deaths like this, we can learn more about how human activity and changing environmental trends are impacting large whales,’ said Necropsy Manager Barbie Halaska.

Another expert claimed that ‘although unfortunate, these deaths offer a unique opportunity for scientists to look more closely at these animals that are usually inaccessible to us.’

READ MORE: Storm Oriana ‘red alert’ weather warning issued for winds of up to 140km/hour in Spain’s Valencia

Oceanografic Foundation rescue team provided conservation efforts to a two-meter manta ray after it was stranded.

While the death of the colossal-sized nine-meter-long fin whale remains a mystery, veterinarians with Oceanografic Foundation believe the necropsy and scientific protocols are key to determining important information regarding research and conservation of Mediterranean marine life.

Click here to read more Valencia News from The Olive Press.