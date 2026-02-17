VIDEO footage shows rescue teams’ eight hour struggle to save a hiker trapped in mud up to his waist.

The 53-year-old man had been adventuring in Las Buitreras, a Gaucin area close to the Guadiaro river known for hiking and canyoning, when he found himself stuck in the mud.

Emergency services were alerted at approximately 3pm but upon their arrival they found it difficult to access the man.

Nuestras dotaciones #Ronda y #Algatocín intervinieron este sábado, de 15.30h a la 01.30h para rescatar a un varón atrapado en el barro de cintura para abajo, en la zona de Las Buitreras, #Gaucín

Es porteado a la ambulancia para su traslado al hospital#CPBMálaga @diputacionMLG pic.twitter.com/jMCIS4KY26 February 15, 2026

Las Buitreras is known for its steep rocky terrain and can be challenging to navigate, visitors are recommended to follow maps as they experience its dramatic scenery, which include 200-meter-high limestone walls.

Firefighters from the Ronda and Algatocin Cosorcio provincial de bomberos (CPB) spent hours attempting to rescue the man.

Arriving with the Guardia Civil, Policia Local, health workers and Proteccion Civil volunteers, the firefighter worked tirelessly from 3.30pm to 1.20am when they finally saved the hiker.

The man had been waist deep in mud and, showing symptoms of hypothermia, was carried to an ambulance which took him to the local Serrania de Ronda hospital where he was assessed by medics.

