5 bedroom Villa for sale in L'Eliana with pool garage – € 597,000

A modern house is for sale in L'Eliana, one of the most comfortable suburbs of Valencia. This 313 m2 residential building sits on a 730 m2 plot. Built in 1974 and completely renovated in 2017, it is located in a quiet, green area and is ideal for a full-time family home. Property highlights: 5 bedrooms 3 bathrooms 2 levels Balcony and terrace Garage and storage room (trastero) Private 8×4 m pool, completely renovated in 2025 The plot is enclosed by a solid brick fence and has automatic entrance gates. Renovation and construction: In 2017, a major renovation was completed, including a… See full property details

Villa

L'Eliana, Valencia

5 beds 3 baths

€ 597,000

