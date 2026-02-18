18 Feb, 2026
Subscribe
Login
My Account
18 Feb, 2026 @ 11:10
··
1 min read

WATCH: Europe’s biggest fake perfume factory offering knock-off Chanel, Dior and Gucci is uncovered in northern Spain

by
WATCH: Europe's biggest fake perfume factory offering knock-off Chanel, Dior and Gucci is uncovered in northern Spain

AUTHORITIES in Catalunya have busted Europe’s biggest counterfeit perfume factory with 1.2 million bottles valued at €94 million seized.

Four warehouses were used to produce and store the fake products.

The regional police force- the Mossos d’Esquadra- have arrested seven people with 11 others still under investigation for smuggling, crimes against industrial property, and belonging to a criminal organisation.

READ MORE:

The Mossos are still looking for a couple who they believe were in charge of the enterprise.

The gang produced the counterfeits in a complex in Fogars de la Selva (Girona) that had seven manufacturing and packaging lines using 150,000 litres of products capable of generating four million bottles a year copying over 50 different luxury brands.

They also had two other warehouses, in Arbucies and Sant Feliu de Buixalleu (both in Girona), where they stored the bottles as well as well raw materials like.

VATS OF FAKE PERFUMES

The Mossos and Tax Agency operation started in early October when French police seized 2,600 fake perfume bottles at the border.

The bottles led the Mossos to the Fogars de la Selva complex, made up of two interconnected warehouses which they placed under surveillance for several months.

On January 28, the first search was carried out, in which the factory was uncovered and which in turn led authorities to the other two warehouses.

The gang produced and packaged the products in Girona to send them to France and other European countries via lorries and vans.

Click here to read more Crime & Law News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

5 bedroom Villa for sale in L'Eliana with pool garage - € 597
Previous Story

5 bedroom Villa for sale in L'Eliana with pool garage – € 597,000

5 bedroom Villa for sale in L'Eliana with pool garage - € 597
Previous Story

5 bedroom Villa for sale in L'Eliana with pool garage – € 597,000

Latest from Catalunya

Related Articles

Go toTop