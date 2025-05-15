15 May, 2025
15 May, 2025 @ 14:40
Locals in Mijas urbanisation continue their fight against noise pollution

MIJAS locals continue to fight noise pollution from the AP-7 motorway, 11 months after their petition reached 3,000 signatures. 

Residents of the La Sierrezuela Urbanization, Mijas launched the petition last year against the ‘constant source of annoyance and discomfort.’ 

It quickly reached 3,000 signatures and has since risen to over 3,500. 

They are calling on local entities such as Mijas Town Hall and the Ministry of Transport to combat noise pollution in the local community by introducing noise mitigating asphalt to complement existing noise screens. 

WE WANT MORE: Mijas residents are pushing for additional measures beyond sound barriers.
PHOTO: Hatko Sound Barriers

In their petition, the group states: “Many residents of La Sierrezuela established their homes before the construction of the highway and deserve to live in a quiet and healthy environment.” 

“We want to highlight that many retirees and sick people reside in our urbanisation, who are particularly affected by noise pollution.

“We demand immediate action to address this problem and improve the quality of life for all residents of La Sierrezuela de Mijas and its surroundings.”

The group has previously submitted petitions in 2010 and 2024, without success. 

They are urging authorities to use EU NextGeneration funds to combat noise pollution and include Mijas in the noise recovery plan. 

The protestors also referenced Spain’s urban plan, which aims to ‘make towns and cities environments friendly, welcoming and healthy.’

To view the petition, click here.

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

