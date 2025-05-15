Locals in Mijas urbanisation continue their fight against noise pollution

MIJAS locals continue to fight noise pollution from the AP-7 motorway, 11 months after their petition reached 3,000 signatures.

Residents of the La Sierrezuela Urbanization, Mijas launched the petition last year against the ‘constant source of annoyance and discomfort.’

It quickly reached 3,000 signatures and has since risen to over 3,500.

They are calling on local entities such as Mijas Town Hall and the Ministry of Transport to combat noise pollution in the local community by introducing noise mitigating asphalt to complement existing noise screens.

WE WANT MORE: Mijas residents are pushing for additional measures beyond sound barriers.

PHOTO: Hatko Sound Barriers

In their petition, the group states: “Many residents of La Sierrezuela established their homes before the construction of the highway and deserve to live in a quiet and healthy environment.”

“We want to highlight that many retirees and sick people reside in our urbanisation, who are particularly affected by noise pollution.

“We demand immediate action to address this problem and improve the quality of life for all residents of La Sierrezuela de Mijas and its surroundings.”

The group has previously submitted petitions in 2010 and 2024, without success.

They are urging authorities to use EU NextGeneration funds to combat noise pollution and include Mijas in the noise recovery plan.

The protestors also referenced Spain’s urban plan, which aims to ‘make towns and cities environments friendly, welcoming and healthy.’

To view the petition, click here.