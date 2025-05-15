Real Madrid star, 22, ‘will face criminal proceedings’ over alleged distribution of child pornography

REAL Madrid star Raul Asencio is set to be hauled before court for allegedly sharing a sex tape involving a minor, a judge declared on Wednesday.

An investigation carried out by the San Bartolome de Tirajana court in Gran Canaria has now concluded, allowing the Public Prosecutor’s office to file an indictment and request a formal trial against Asencio, 22, and three former Real Madrid youth teammates, Ferran Ruiz, 22, Andres Garcia, 22, and Juan Rodriguez, 23.

The players are accused of ‘discovery of secrets without consent and violation of privacy, of distribution and sending to third parties the videos without warning the victims or their consent, and of recruitment or use of minors for pornographic purposes and possession of the videos without their consent’.

The case relates to a video allegedly filmed by Ruiz, Garcia, and Rodriguez, involving a minor and another young girl, aged 16 and 18 respectively at the time.

Asencio and his teammates were originally arrested at Real Madrid’s training ground in September 2023 after the 16-year-old girl’s mother filed a complaint with police.

According to the mother, a consensual sexual relationship had taken place in the private room of a nightclub in the town of Amadores on Gran Canaria. However, a recording was made without the girls’ knowledge.

READ MORE: Real Madrid sparks backlash for playing Raul Asencio against Manchester City despite him facing charges over explicit video of a minor

The centre-back has made 22 league appearances so far in his breakthrough season at Real Madrid. Credit: Cordon Press

Asencio is accused of distributing the video to a third party via WhatsApp.

Spanish sports publication AS reported that both women had shown symptoms consistent with post-traumatic stress disorder.

If found guilty, Asencio could be handed a sentence of up to five years in prison.

In February, Asencio lost an appeal to have the case thrown out, with the Provincial Court of Las Palmas stating that there were sufficient ‘rational indications’ of criminality.

Asencio has established himself as a first-team regular for Real this season with 22 appearances in La Liga, including last night’s dramatic 2-1 home victory over Real Mallorca.

Barcelona supporters chanted ‘Asencio, to jail’ during last weekend’s El Clasico, while Los Blancos’ Copa del Rey semi-final victory over Real Sociedad in February was briefly paused after home fans screamed ‘Asencio die’.

Ruiz, Garcia, and Rodriguez have all since left the club.