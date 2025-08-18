Benidorm hotel head waiter extorted money from exploited workers to keep their jobs

A HOTEL head waiter has been arrested for extorting and harassing workers at a Benidorm establishment.

The 43-year-old man was detained by the Policia Nacional who discovered he coerced dining room staff into paying him €100 per month.

He also got cash payments from people so that they could join his team.

The monthly €100 top-up ensured they kept their jobs and guaranteed less onerous tasks during a shift.

One of the staff told police that he saw a worker getting harassed after stopping making payments and having to quit because of the pressure exerted on him by the head waiter.

He had total control over hiring and firing which meant he could exploit people who desperately needed a job due to their poor economic circumstances.

Several employees were forced to make €100 per month payments until they voluntarily left due to the unacceptable circumstances.

People who did not go along with his demands were forced to do tasks for which they were not hired for or given shift patterns that broke employment law.

Some of the staff were too scared to give statements to the Policia Nacional in fear of being fired.

