Bar owner in Spain ‘withholds tips if waiters don’t get at least two customer reviews per day’

A WAITER has anonymously shared a threat from their manager – for every missed review, 10 euros will be deducted from the staffs’ tips.

Shared on X, the profile @soycamarero shared a screenshot of an internal message from a manager to their employees. No name of the manager or business was mentioned, however.

It appears the manager is demanding their employees insist the restaurant’s customers leave reviews, a conversation they have brought up on numerous occasions.

The manager says if more customers leave reviews, then ratings would increase and there would be more customers and more sales.

They then make the warning: “If we don’t get sales now, starting in November we’ll have serious problems maintaining all our positions.”

“From now on, we will require a minimum of two reviews per day, 60 per month . I don’t think it’s too much to ask when we average 200 customers per day.”

“At the end of the month, if we don’t reach that mark, for each review missed, 10 euros will be subtracted from the tips.”

In response to the social media post, other platform users are expressing their anger and sharing similar experiences.

“Something similar happened to me. I was eating at a restaurant in the city of Ávila, and the waiter asked us to leave a positive review, as they would get a bonus. I found it a bit regrettable on the part of the person giving the order,” another X user responded.

