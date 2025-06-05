5 Jun, 2025
5 Jun, 2025 @ 13:05
5 bedroom Villa for sale in Turis with pool garage – € 245,000

Fantastic villa with a very modern style, located in one of the best urbanizations in the Turís area, Altury, which has sewerage, a very quiet area with neighbors who live all year round, but with a lot of privacy and spectacular views, surrounded by mountains. You will have the possibility to choose finishes on the exterior, since it is delivered finished, and its completion is scheduled for the first quarter of 2024, but being able to live in now, the interior of the home is ready to live in and enjoy. Large house with lots of natural light, open spaces and a double room on the lower floor… See full property details

Villa

Turís, Valencia

  5 beds

  3 baths

€ 245,000

