Property prices keep breaking records on the Costa del Sol and across Spain – but where can you still get a bargain?

PROPERTY prices have surged another 17.4% in Malaga over the past 12 months – but savvy buyers can still find a bargain in other parts of Spain.

The latest data from property portal Idealista reveals that Spain’s inland regions still offer significantly cheaper alternatives for budget-conscious buyers.

A home on the Costa del Sol now costs an average of €3,718 sqm, and other popular destinations are also experiencing similar eye-watering price increases.

But there are still homes on the market in regions where the average price is under €1,000 sqm.

Castilla-La Mancha remains the country’s most affordable region at just €961 sqm, followed by Extremadura at €982 sqm – both offering properties at less than a quarter of the cost of premium coastal locations.

Even individual provinces like Ciudad Real offer exceptional value at just €741 sqm, whilst Cuenca (€831) and Jaen (€833) provide inland alternatives for those willing to trade beaches for bargains.

However, for those set on Spain’s southern coast, the price surge shows no signs of slowing.

Malaga is now the fourth most expensive province in the country.

Across Andalucia, property values have risen by a substantial 14.3% annually.

The regional capital Sevilla has also joined the boom, with prices up 14.1% as buyers increasingly look beyond the coast for Andalucian properties.

The capital is experiencing even more dramatic growth, with prices rocketing by an unprecedented 24.3% to €5,573 sqm, whilst Barcelona – another key market for foreign buyers – has seen more moderate but still significant increases of 10.8% to €4,895 sqm.

Nationally, Spain’s property market has hit record highs with average prices reaching €2,391 sqm – a 12.8% increase that represents the highest level since records began.

Valencia continues to attract buyers with its more affordable alternative to Barcelona, though prices there have also surged by 19.5% in the city centre as demand intensifies.

At the top end, the Balearic Islands remain Spain’s most expensive region at €4,905 sqm, with San Sebastian claiming the title of priciest city at €6,025 sqm.

Only Extremadura bucked the national trend with a modest 1.3% price drop, whilst a handful of interior provinces saw minor decreases – offering potential opportunities for investors willing to look beyond traditional hotspots.

Industry experts attribute the surge to a combination of limited housing stock, strong international demand – particularly from foreign buyers – and post-pandemic market recovery driving unprecedented growth across most regions.