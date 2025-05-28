Brits buying property in Spain will pay double: 100% tax ‘designed to help Spanish buyers’

THE Spanish Socialist Party PSOE has proposed a new bill in parliament that all people from outside the EU need to pay a 100% tax if they buy a property.

In other words, Brits who buy a home in Spain, will have to pay the same amount in taxes as the house has cost them.

Spanish socialists made this proposal to facilitate access to rental homes for Spaniards, among the nationwide housing shortage.

The new regulation aims to create a new complementary tax to the Property Transfer Tax so that it only affects citizens residing outside the EU.

Brits could get hit hard if this proposal would make it through parliament

Some experts of the Council of Economists gave an example that shows the magnitude of the proposal.

If a Brit wants to buy a house valued at €500,000, it would mean that they have to pay €1,000,000, including the tax.

The president of the Spanish Registry of Economists and Tax Advisors (REAF) Augustin Fernandez, has called this proposal ‘madness’.

“The consideration of whether or not this tax is legal will end up being resolved by the courts,” Fernandez said.

He has also said that this proposal will ‘penalise’ investment by non-EU foreigners.

The initiative by the PSOE may be more symbolic, since the share of non-EU property buyers is only about 3%, and the average price they pay is already the highest per square metre.