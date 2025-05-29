Extreme heat wave continues in Spain: But which regions will see 40C?

TEMPERATURES will rise this Thursday, with some provinces in the south seeing thermometers climb to 40C.

Ten provinces are on high alert for high temperatures, according to predictions from the Spanish Meteorological Agency AEMET.

Specifically, the warnings for high temperatures will be registered in Cordoba, Jaen and Sevilla in Andalucia.

The area of Sevilla even has an orange alert, warning for high temperatures.

29/05 09:01 #AEMET #FMA nivel naranja por temp. max para hoy en Andalucía

Teruel, Huesca and Zaragoza in the community of Aragon are expected to see high temperatures as well.

Lleida and Tarragona (Catalunya), Badajoz and Caceres (Extremadura), Navarra, La Rioja and Ourense will all see alerts warning for high temperatures.

The provincial capitals expected to see the highest temperatures are Badajoz (40C) and Sevilla (39C).

AEMET has added that winds will blow from the north and east in the Cantabrian Sea, tramontana rolling to the west in Emporda and Menorca and easterly on the coasts of the southeast of the peninsula and Alboran, with intervals of strong and some very strong gusts in the area of the Strait of Gibraltar.

Some light rains are expected in the northwest of the peninsula, with clear skies expected throughout the south of Spain.

The high temperatures are expected to last throughout the weekend.