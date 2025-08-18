18 Aug, 2025
18 Aug, 2025 @ 13:05
3 bedroom Villa for sale in Palafolls with pool garage – € 345,000

Are you looking for tranquility, spaciousness, and a natural setting without sacrificing comfort? This is your chance! We present this magnificent detached house with 168 m² built on a 737 m² plot, located in one of the most sought-after areas of Palafolls. Surrounded by nature, with unobstructed mountain views, and located in a quiet residential area, this home has everything you need for a family getaway. Functional and cozy layout: 2 double bedrooms and 1 single bedroom 2 full bathrooms Large kitchen with furniture Spacious living room with fireplace and high ceilings Dreamlike outdoor… See full property details

Villa

Palafolls, Barcelona

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 345,000

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

