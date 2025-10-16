A DRUGS ring has been smashed in the eastern Costa del Sol after police discovered they were paying wildly inflated rents to conceal sprawling cannabis farms hidden deep in the Axarquía countryside.

The gang, described by investigators as ‘highly organised and security conscious’, had turned a string of isolated rural fincas into secret plantations where they grew industrial quantities of cannabis before exporting it across Europe.

The Policia Nacional said the organisation, led by two Lithuanian nationals, used local Spanish collaborators based in Velez-Malaga and inland Granada to rent secluded farmland ‘far from villages and inhabited properties’ at prices ‘well above market value’.

Vacuum-sealed marijuana ready to ship to central Europe

Once harvested, the cannabis was dried, vacuum-packed, and loaded into lorries under layers of legitimate cargo bound for Germany, Switzerland and Poland – countries where the drug’s street value multiplies several times over.

Officers raided six properties in simultaneous dawn strikes, seizing 70 kilos of marijuana ready for export, €8,400 in cash, weighing scales, pressing machines and other packaging equipment. Seven suspects were arrested, including both ringleaders.

The gang’s operations hub was a warehouse in Velez-Malaga, where crops from several plantations were gathered, pressed and camouflaged among legal goods before being sent north in trucks.

Investigators revealed the group had a rigid hierarchy: growers and harvesters at the bottom, armed guards known as ‘caretakers’ protecting stash houses, and drivers responsible for the European routes. Police said every member took ‘extraordinary security measures’ to avoid detection.

The gang paid over the odds for farmland to avoid suspicion

The operation, codenamed Varsovia (‘Warsaw’), was launched months ago by the Drugs and Organised Crime Unit (UDYCO) of Velez-Malaga after agents noticed a pattern of suspicious rural rentals and power consumption spikes in remote properties.

At least one of the detained men has already been remanded in custody by a judge as the investigation continues into possible links with wider European distribution networks.

Police said the case fits a growing trend of northern and eastern European gangs exploiting Andalucia’s mild climate, cheap farmland and easy road access to turn the Costa del Sol into a major production hub for Europe’s cannabis trade.

