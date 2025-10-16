16 Oct, 2025
16 Oct, 2025 @ 09:45
····
1 min read

Pretentious, moi? World’s most expensive hamburger served at Spanish restaurant with a 3.7-star TripAdvisor rating 

by
SERIOUS BUSINESS: At that price the burger should be gold plated. AI Image

ASADOR Aupa in Cabrera de Mar, Catalunya, has decided it’s time to change the burger game by slapping an eye-watering €9,450 price tag on their creation.

According to the restaurant, this burger is the most expensive in the world, and it’s been ‘eight years in the making’.

Maybe that is eight years to work out how to charge the price of a used car for a meal?

But don’t expect to just pop in and ask for it with your regular reservation. No, no, this burger is exclusive –  it’s served by invitation only to a select few. Because apparently, true luxury means waiting for an email invite and eating a burger with a private dining experience. Forget your usual McDonald’s, folks, this is the burger of the elite.

READ MORE:

They justify the price by using a combination of ingredients like three different types of the ‘finest meat in the world’, an ‘exclusive European cheese’ (no word yet if it’s just fancy cheddar), and a signature sauce made from premium spirits.

But don’t bother asking what goes in it – the recipe is locked tighter than Fort Knox. Apparently, this is a ‘culinary masterpiece’ only a privileged few are worthy of.

But here’s the problem. This fine establishment has a rather modest 3.7-star rating on TripAdvisor. Not even 4 stars. So, before you start wondering if you should start saving up for the world’s priciest patty, maybe you should check out a few reviews.

It seems even the ‘exclusive’ crowd might have a few… reservations.

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

