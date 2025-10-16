ASADOR Aupa in Cabrera de Mar, Catalunya, has decided it’s time to change the burger game by slapping an eye-watering €9,450 price tag on their creation.

According to the restaurant, this burger is the most expensive in the world, and it’s been ‘eight years in the making’.

Maybe that is eight years to work out how to charge the price of a used car for a meal?

But don’t expect to just pop in and ask for it with your regular reservation. No, no, this burger is exclusive – it’s served by invitation only to a select few. Because apparently, true luxury means waiting for an email invite and eating a burger with a private dining experience. Forget your usual McDonald’s, folks, this is the burger of the elite.

They justify the price by using a combination of ingredients like three different types of the ‘finest meat in the world’, an ‘exclusive European cheese’ (no word yet if it’s just fancy cheddar), and a signature sauce made from premium spirits.

But don’t bother asking what goes in it – the recipe is locked tighter than Fort Knox. Apparently, this is a ‘culinary masterpiece’ only a privileged few are worthy of.

But here’s the problem. This fine establishment has a rather modest 3.7-star rating on TripAdvisor. Not even 4 stars. So, before you start wondering if you should start saving up for the world’s priciest patty, maybe you should check out a few reviews.

It seems even the ‘exclusive’ crowd might have a few… reservations.

