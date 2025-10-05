Horror on the Costa del Sol after ‘tourist boat explodes in Fuengirola marina’: Eight injured, three seriously

EIGHT people have been injured after a frightening explosion on board a boat in the popular Costa del Sol resort of Fuengirola.

Three of the victims have been rushed to hospital with injuries described as ‘serious’.

The incident occurred just after midday on Saturday as the vessel – described locally as a tourist boat – was leaving the marina in Fuengirola, a resort popular with expats and holidaymakers near Malaga.

Emergency services including firefighters, the Policia Local, the Guardia Civil, Maritime Rescue and Fuengirola’s local lifeguard branch were called to the scene.

Three members of the public also arrived by jet ski in an attempt to help extinguish the flames.

Video footage posted on social media show a thick, black plume of smoke rising from the remains of the boat, which sank as a result of the fire on board.

The Andalucian Ports Agency has set up a system to monitor any possible spills resulting from the incident.

Ocho heridos tras una explosión de un barco en el puerto deportivo de Fuengirola. Tres de ellos se encuentran con pronóstico grave https://t.co/2clDYGLBPm pic.twitter.com/weGGWesueb — EL PAÍS (@el_pais) October 5, 2025

An investigation has been set up to determine the causes of the explosion.

In a statement released on Saturday, Fuengirola Town Hall said: “The Rescue and Lifesaving Service, the Fire Department, and the Policia Local of Fuengirola, as well as the Guardia Civil, responded today to a fire on a boat sailing in the marina, near the mouth of the harbour.

“For reasons which are still unclear, there was an explosion and the boat caught fire. Within minutes, rescue workers from the Rescue Service reached the crew and brought them to safety.

“A total of eight people were on board. All of them were injured, three of them seriously, and they were placed in the care of emergency medical responders.

“As a result of the explosion, the boat sank and officials from the Andalucian Ports Agency are closely monitoring the situation to assess the need for anti-spill measures.”

The eight casualties include seven women and one man, all aged 31-40.

