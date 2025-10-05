Music legend Rod Stewart reveals venue for his only concert in Spain next year

THE legendary Rod Stewart returns to Spain next year but for just one gig and at a new venue.

The pop veteran will take to the stage of the new Roig Arena in Valencia on June 30.

Stewart, 80, took to social media to say: “I’m bringing the show to you next year!”

ROIG ARENA- OPENED IN SEPTEMBER

Tickets will go on sale from mid-day next Friday(October 10) via the venue’s website.

The Scotsman has regularly performed concerts in Spain in recent years but has not visited this year.

His last gig in the country was in December when he brought his ‘One Last Time’ tour to the Coliseum A Coruña.

Stewart has several concerts scheduled for next spring, including dates in Las Vegas and Florida.

That’s after he cancelled a run of US tour dates earlier this year, before he performed at the Glastonbury Festival.

Concert organisers at the Roig Arena say that Rod Stewart, with more than 250 million records and singles sold, has explored all genres of popular music, including rock, folk, soul, R&B and the ‘Great American Songbook’.

“All this has made him one of the few stars to release successful albums in all the decades of a career,” they added.

