HE might be 78, but Rod Stewart shows no signs of slowing down.

The rocker has just completed three dates in Spain – at the Wizink Center in Madrid, the Starlite Catalana Occidente in Marbella last Friday and at the Concert Music Festival, in Chiclana de la Frontera-Poblado de Sancti Petri on Saturday.

LOOKING GOOD: Rod Stewart at the Starlite in Marbella on July 21, 2023. Photo:Lorenzo/Cordon Press

These dates were a prelude to a gruelling world tour taking in Canada, the USA and South America.

But while in Spain Rod decided to have some quality family time and posted a picture of some of his extended family relaxing in the country.

Photo: Rod Stewart Instagram

The rare photo shows son Alastair, 17, and his girlfriend, next to LiamStewart (28)holding Rod’s latest grandson Louis with fiancé Nicole Artukovich on his arm, followed by Renee, 31, who posed next to her dad.

On the other side of Rod stands youngest son Aiden Patrick, 12 who is just in front of his mum Penny Lancaster, 52.

Next to Aiden is Rod’s daughter Ruby holding her son Otis. Also pictured are his son and daughter Sean, 42, and Kimberly, 43.

