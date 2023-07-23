THE premier cruise trade event and conference for the Mediterranean and its adjoining seas, Seatrade Cruise Med, has chosen Malaga for the second time to hold what it considered one of the most important fairs of the cruise sector.

The professional event will once again place Malaga on the world map of the sector as it brings together the main cruise lines and professionals in the industry on September 11 and 12 next year, 2024.

The Malaga team, lead by the Port Authority, the Tourism Board of Malaga City Council, Tourism and Planning Costa del Sol Board, the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport of the Andalusian Government, Malagaport Foundation and Malaga Cruise Port will soon begin working with the organization of the fair and collaborating partners, such as Medcruise and Suncruise Andalusia, among others.

According to the Seatrade organization, they are ‘delighted to return to Malaga’ and look forward to working with their partners to bring together the Mediterranean cruise community to discuss the latest trends in the Mediterranean and the whole sector.

The cruise industry will meet at the Palacio de Ferias de Malaga, which last year welcomed more than 2,000 visitors from 78 countries, including more than 170 cruise line executives, with the participation of more than 180 exhibiting companies.

