FORMER Spanish football chief is coming to Marbella, bringing with him renewed attention to one of the most turbulent chapters in Spanish sporting history.

Luis Rubiales is visiting to show off his new book To Kill Rubiales which details the aftermath of his 2023 scandal.

The expresident of Spain’s football federation (RFEF) had planted a kiss on the lips of player Jenni Hermoso as she collected her gold medal following the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup final in Australia.

This act changed Spanish football and tarnished Rubiales’ name by sparking debates on consent, sexism and the abuse of power.

After being provisionally suspended by Fifa and publicly stating that the kiss was consensual, while Hermoso stated it was not, Rubiales resigned from his RFEF position.

When Hermoso then made a criminal complaint accusing him of sexual assault he was found guilty.

Having been banned from all Fifa football-related activities for three years and triggering the Se Acabo movement that demands gender equality in Spanish sports, Rubiales has written a book that shares his side of the story.

Titled To kill Rubiales, it details the former football chief’s departure from the game and the consequent changes to the RFEF, which involved the appointment of the first female head coach in the history of the women’s national team, Montse Tome.

It is this content, and more, that Rubiales will address in Marbella this week.

He will be the next to participate in Encuentros con la Cultura, a series that connects the public with relevant figures through book presentations and open conversations.

This programme was created by journalist Amparo de la Gama with the objective of bringing culture to life in the Costa del Sol.

Taking place at 7pm on Thursday in the Trocadero Arena, locals are set to gather to hear Rubiales story and relive a turbulent time for Spanish women’s sport.

