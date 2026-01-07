Wet October and fewer ‘home’ tourists are blamed for slight fall in 2025 Costa Blanca hotel stays

A WET October and a slight drop in domestic tourists have been blamed for a fall in Costa Blanca hotel occupancy rates in 2025.

The figures were 0.3% short of the record set in 2024.

The regional Hosbec hotel association said that average occupancy stood at 77.3% last year with a ‘very power summer’ and peaks of 91% logged in August.

OCTOBER HOTEL STAYS FALL

Though the autumn saw annual rises in November and December, October’s occupancy hit 75.2% compared to 81% in 2024.

Domestic tourists accounted for 48% of the 2025 total- marginally down on the previous year.

Hosbec said that UK tourists accounted for 14.4% of bookings followed by visitors from the Netherlands, France, Germany, Ireland, Belgium and Norway.

“This reinforces the image as a plural, resilient destination that is less dependent on a single market,” according to Hosbec in a statement.

The beginning of 2026 sees bookings stand at 59% which Hosbec states is a good sign of the Costa Blanca extending tourist activity outside the traditional ‘high peak’ season.

Benidorm continued to stand out last year with an average occupancy rate of 82.2%.

A lot of that figure was down to UK tourists, accounting for 42.5% of the resort’s occupancy market share.

Hosbec stated that Benidorm had a very robust high season between May and October, with occupancy above 85%.

That number hit 92.2% in August with 146 hotels open during the summer offering a peak total of 48,000 beds.

The resort has started 2026 on a positive note with 59.1% of rooms reserved for the first fortnight of January.

