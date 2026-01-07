7 Jan, 2026
Subscribe
Login
My Account
7 Jan, 2026 @ 13:24
··
1 min read

Tourist, 37, ‘gropes teenage girl, 16, he found worse-for-wear in hostel toilets’ during New Year’s Eve festivities in Malaga

by
Squatters spark outrage by calling police on three burglars trying to break into 'their' home in Malaga town

A 37-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested in Malaga on suspicion of sexually assaulting a young girl on New Year’s Eve.

Authorities said the suspect allegedly waited for the girl to separate from her family before following her into a hostel bathroom in Plaza del Carbon and touching her without consent.

Both the suspect and the victim, who is also a tourist and under 16, were staying at the hostel while traveling.

READ MORE:

The incident was reported by a hostel receptionist, prompting National Police officers to respond. The suspect was arrested at the scene.

A judge has ordered the suspect’s provisional detention without bail.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released.

In a separate incident, a 41-year-old British man was arrested in San Fulgencio, on the southern Costa Blanca, for sexual assault offences committed in the UK between 2014 and 2015.

British authorities had issued an international arrest warrant via Interpol last August after getting information that the suspect could be living in Alicante province.

Police then tracked him down to the San Fulgencio area where he was arrested on an unspecified date.

Click here to read more Crime & Law News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

I am a Madrid-based Olive Press trainee and a journalism student with NCTJ-accredited News Associates. With bylines in the Sunday Times, I love writing about science, the environment, crime, and culture. Contact me with any leads at alessio@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Drug crackdown on the Costa del Sol: Police raids shut down narco flats in popular expat town

Previous Story

Drug crackdown on the Costa del Sol: Police raids shut down narco flats in popular expat town

Latest from Crime & Law

Related Articles

Go toTop