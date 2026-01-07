Tourist, 37, ‘gropes teenage girl, 16, he found worse-for-wear in hostel toilets’ during New Year’s Eve festivities in Malaga

A 37-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested in Malaga on suspicion of sexually assaulting a young girl on New Year’s Eve.

Authorities said the suspect allegedly waited for the girl to separate from her family before following her into a hostel bathroom in Plaza del Carbon and touching her without consent.

Both the suspect and the victim, who is also a tourist and under 16, were staying at the hostel while traveling.

The incident was reported by a hostel receptionist, prompting National Police officers to respond. The suspect was arrested at the scene.

A judge has ordered the suspect’s provisional detention without bail.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released.

In a separate incident, a 41-year-old British man was arrested in San Fulgencio, on the southern Costa Blanca, for sexual assault offences committed in the UK between 2014 and 2015.

British authorities had issued an international arrest warrant via Interpol last August after getting information that the suspect could be living in Alicante province.

Police then tracked him down to the San Fulgencio area where he was arrested on an unspecified date.

