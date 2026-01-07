POLICE raids have shut down narco flats in a popular expat town during the latest drug crackdown on the Costa del Sol.

The Policia Nacional arrested two individuals for drug trafficking after entering three properties in Fuengirola that were being used to sell drugs.

Officers entered the three addresses, in the Los Nucleos neighbourhood, at the same time after months of investigations into Costa del Sol drug usage.

During this, officials noticed the high number of individuals entering and exiting the aforementioned properties – it was this discovery that led to the belief that the flats were being used as vending points for illegal substances.

The recent raid confirmed this as officers discovered illegal activity that even involved shift patterns between dealers to guarantee that those coming to purchase drugs were always attended to.

The raids also revealed stashes of drugs, such as cocaine, a large quantity of cash and numerous dangerous weapons.

Police seized knives attached to walking sticks, large machetes, a taser gun and an extendable baton that were found inside the properties – these items highlight the level of threat that is associated with drug trafficking.

Two individuals were arrested and charged with drug trafficking following these successful raids by the Policia Nacional.

