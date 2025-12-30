Motorhome marauders busted: gang of thieves caught after €200,000 crime spree across Spain

A GANG of roaming thieves who went on a €200,000 crime spree across Spain has been busted by police while cruising the country in a motorhome.

The four suspects, whose nationalities have not been revealed, were arrested in Benalmadena, west of Malaga, bringing an end to their whirlwind tour of tourist hotspots.

Police say the gang targeted wealthy holiday areas in Malaga, Alicante, the Balearic Islands and Madrid, carrying out at least 25 thefts and robberies nationwide.

Operating out of Nice, France, the criminals would hit the road in their motorhome, striking lucrative locations before hiding their stolen haul in secret compartments inside the vehicle.

The loot was later sold on the black market.

Investigators revealed every member of the gang carried fake identification – with one suspect alone holding a staggering 24 forged IDs.

In a scene straight out of a crime thriller, the thieves even managed to pry €60,000 in cash from an armoured van in Ibiza.

On another raid, they cracked open a safe at a shopping centre in Elche, near Alicante, making off with €8,800.

Police confirmed the suspects had no fixed address in Spain.

During the arrests, officers seized €24,000 in cash, around €1,000 in foreign currencies, a gold bullion valued at 100 Swiss francs, jewellery, and multiple electronic devices.

