30 Dec, 2025
30 Dec, 2025 @ 12:15
Two expats in Spain are awarded the British Empire Medal in New Year Honours list

KATE Mentink-Duncan has been given a British Empìre Medal(BEM) in recognition of her exceptional, decades-long service to British nationals living in Mallorca.

Terry Curran, the commandant of the volunteer firefighting brigade of Balcon al Mar in Javea on the Costa Blanca also receives a BEM.

Since moving to Mallorca in 1979, Kate Mentink-Duncan has worked to help residents integrate and access reliable support, notably through her role as Councillor for Tourism and Foreign Affairs and head of the Foreigners Department at Calvia Town Hall.

BRITISH AMBASSADOR TO SPAIN, SIR ALEX ELLIS

Calvia has the highest British-born population of any municipality in the Balearic Islands.

Kate Mentink-Duncan said: “Upon receiving confirmation of being awarded a British Empire Medal, I was totally surprised, excited and delighted to receive this honour, an award beyond my dreams.”

“I am a true believer in teamwork, especially in all my community and charity work.”

“Every one of these many volunteers over the years deserves my heartfelt thanks,” she stated.

Terry Curran gets his BEM for services to firefighting in Spain.

For over 10 years, he has led a team of voluntary firefighters in Javea, and when not fighting fires, he gives talks to the local community on fire prevention.

“I am deeply honoured and grateful to receive this recognition,” said Terrance.

“While my citation bears my name, the award truly belongs to the Voluntarios de Balcon al Mar, past and present, and reflects the spirit of cooperation between communities and emergency services here in Spain,” he added.

“Serving alongside such dedicated volunteers has been a privilege.”

The British Ambassador to Spain, Sir Alex Ellis, said: I’m delighted that His Majesty has recognised the work of Terry Curran and Kate Mentink-Duncan with the BEM.”

“Terry has led Javea’s volunteer firefighters with courage and selfless dedication, protecting residents and visitors year-round.”

“Kate Mentink has spent decades strengthening community ties in Mallorca championing residents’ rights, promoting integration, and supporting local charities.”

“Their leadership and service reflect the very best of the United Kingdom in Spain,” Sir Alex concluded.

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

