Madrid bans e-scooters after companies and users ‘fail to follow the rules’

RENTAL e-scooters were banned from Madrid streets on Friday after three companies were accused of flouting agreements.

Madrid’s mayor, Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida, said the authorisation for 6,000 scooters had been revoked.

Companies trying to rent out e-scooters for use in Madrid could be fined up to €1,500 for each transgression.

MAYOR ALMEIDA

Almeida said there are significant risks with ‘these scooters circulating’.

He pointed out the bikes did not have the required technology while riders did not know about the rules they had to observe in the capital.

“Therefore, we understand that conditions are not in place for these companies to continue operating,” Almeida added.

The DGT traffic authority unveiled plans in June to clamp down on electric scooters in Spain which will ban riders aged under 16 and order the mandatory wearing of a helmet.

All electric scooter owners will also have to submit their details to a vehicle registry before they can legally ride one on public roads.

The measures are included in the DGT’s draft reform of Spain’s General Traffic Regulations.

Other changes include the need to have a luminous back reflector and for riders to wear reflective vests in certain situations, like using a scooter for deliveries.

The DGT proposals are still pending final approval by the Council of Ministers.