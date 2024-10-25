Lionel Richie and Lenny Kravitz are coming to Spain’s Costa del Sol – all you need to know

LEGENDARY singer Lionel Richie will take on his first concerts outside of Europe in some time next year, with five stops in Spain.

The ‘All Night Long’ singer will visit Murcia, Fuengirola, Cadiz, A Coruña and Madrid through July and August.

Lionel Richie is doing his first European tour in some time. Photo: Cordon Press

It is part of his ‘Hello to the Hits’ tour, featuring all his best known songs.

At 75, Richie is still kicking with this 30 stop tour.

Tickets are now on sale, with prices ranging from €100-5,000.

He is preceded by rock legend Lenny Kravitz who will play three gigs in Spain early in April next year.

The American singer will visit A Coruña, Madrid and Pamplona as part of the Blue Electric Light Tour.

Kravitz’s 12th studio album, Blue Electric Light, has been met with critical acclaim.

He is expected to bring a ‘glorious’ funk atmosphere to the Iberian peninsula, with tickets from €50-130.

It is part of the star’s huge European tour stretching from France, to Germany to Spain.